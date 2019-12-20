2019 December 20 13:02

BC Ferries’newest hybrid electric ships arrives at the Panama Canal

BC Ferries’newest hybrid electric ships arrived at the Panama Canal and are now preparing for their trip home to B.C., the company said in its release.

The vessels departed Constanta, Romania on November 20 on a semi-submersible transport vessel. The ships are currently preparing to clear the Panama Canal, which will likely take a few days due to other marine traffic, fuel bunkering and a vessel inspection.

BC Ferries expects the ships to be in B.C. early in the New Year.

The Island Class are battery equipped ships designed for full electric operation. The ships are fitted with hybrid technology that bridges the gap until shore charging infrastructure becomes available. From the exterior details to the engines, the design of the new vessels reduces underwater radiated noise, lowers emissions and improves customer service.

The delivery ship, named Sun Rise, is owned and operated by Pan Ocean. BC Ferries will take ownership of the Island Class ferries upon final inspection at Point Hope Maritimein Victoria, B.C. The ships will be christened before BC Ferries moves on to crew training, ship familiarization and dock fits.