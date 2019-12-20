2019 December 20 11:30

Cai Mep International Terminal joins TradeLens

On 19th December 2019, CMIT (Cai Mep International Terminal), a joint venture between Vinalines, Saigon Port and APM Terminals, has joined the TradeLens digital platform, in support of the blockchain technology, the company said in its release.

CMIT is one of the largest terminals in Cai Mep – Thi Vai deep-water gateway port complex, which currently accommodates mainline vessels with a capacity up to 194,000DWT/21,500 TEU connecting Vietnam directly with main markets in Europe, North America and Asia. Being an important link in global trade, CMIT continuously pioneers to innovate and apply e-solutions in its daily operations such as e-invoice and e-cargo (customs link), and now joins Tradelens with the purpose of adding a new digital platform to deliver best-in-class service.

“In the context of constantly increasing demand for high quality online services by our customers, along with the robust development of global digitalization, joining Tradelens enables immediate updates on cargo data, hence directly supporting our customers’ supply chain planning efficiency. Tradelens is the industry leader, supported by the major shipping lines in developing blockchain solutions”, said Jan Bandstra, General Director, CMIT.

“By way of illustration, a seafood container export from Vietnam to US has more than 30 shipping milestones and shipment data at more than 10 relevant entities with requirement of close tracking. When the cargo data is transparent and enabled seamless, real-time information sharing at different stages by different entities in global supply chain will increase considerable efficiency for global trade flows”, Nguyen Xuan Ky, CMIT Deputy General Director, revealed.