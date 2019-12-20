  The version for the print

  • 2019 December 20 11:02

    DEME deploys autonomous plastic collector on the river Scheldt

    DEME Environmental Contractors (DEC), the environmental specialists of DEME, is installing a plastic collector on the river Scheldt on behalf of the Vlaamse Waterweg (the Flemish authority responsible for waterways in Flanders). A combination of a fixed and mobile installation will be tested for a year to collect waste from the water, the company said in its release.

    To tackle the increasing problem of river pollution, the Vlaamse Waterweg is joining forces with the business world to test the concept of waste collectors on the river Scheldt. After a call from the Vlaamse Waterweg to companies to submit an innovative proposal, DEME proposed a project for collecting waste by the Temse-Bornem Scheldt bridges. The DEME test set-up consists of a fixed installation that passively collects floating and suspended waste from the water and a mobile system that actively collects bigger pieces of waste.

    The test phase, that will start in February 2020, is being carried out in cooperation with the University of Antwerp and the Institute for Nature and Forestry Management (Instituut voor Natuur- en Bosbeheer).

    The mobile installation consists of a smart detection system, a work boat that can navigate autonomously and a charging point. Floating waste is detected using artificial intelligence by smart cameras that are installed on the old Temse bridge. An autonomously navigating work boat, the “Marine Litter Hunter” intercepts waste and pushes it to a collection pontoon. The waste is collected in the collection pontoon, where a crane equipped with a grab transfers the waste into a container.

    The fixed crane is operated remotely by an operator using virtual reality and 3D vision technology. When the container is full, the work boat takes this autonomously to the docking station, where it is unloaded by a transfer crane on the quay. The “Marine Litter Hunter” is fully CO2-neutral and moors autonomously at the docking station to charge.

    In addition to the mobile plastic collector, DEME will also test a fixed installation to collect floating and suspended waste. The installation will consist of a V-shaped fyke with a collection pontoon.

    About DEME

    DEME is a global leader in the very specialised fields of dredging work, hydraulic engineering and environmental remediation. The company has over 140 years of knowledge and experience and in the course of its history as a leader in innovation and new technologies has always followed a pioneering approach.

    DEME’s vision is aimed at working on a sustainable future by offering solutions for global challenges: the rising sea level, a growing population, reduction in CO2 emissions, polluted rivers and soils and the scarcity of natural resources. The activities of DEME originated in their core business of dredging work, but over the years their portfolio has been greatly diversified, with among others dredging work and land reclamation, solutions for the offshore energy market, submarine solutions and environmental solutions.

    DEME has its roots in Belgium, but has a strong presence on all the seas and continents of the world and operates in over 90 countries. The company can count on 5,200 highly trained professionals all over the world. With a versatile and modern fleet of over 100 ships, supported by a wide variety of auxiliary equipment, the company can offer solutions for even the most complex projects.

Другие новости по темам: DEME  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2019 December 20

13:51 Port of Gdansk (Poland) throughput in 11M’18 totaled 48.12 million tonnes, up 7.5% Y-o-Y
13:26 Cargo turnover on Russia’s inland water ways to total 107.13 million tonnes in 2019, down 7.8% YoY
13:02 BC Ferries’newest hybrid electric ships arrives at the Panama Canal
12:39 Construction of HES Hartel Tank Terminal quay walls complete
12:02 All class dangerous goods prohibited for operations at Port Maoming, China
11:30 Cai Mep International Terminal joins TradeLens
11:02 DEME deploys autonomous plastic collector on the river Scheldt
10:57 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 20
10:47 EEC Council extends 1.5-pct sulphur cap for marine fuel till 31 December 2023
10:32 RS sums up 2019 R&D activities
10:09 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from ISC to North Europe and the Mediterranean
09:55 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:33 Brent Crude futures price is up 0.12% to $66.62, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.1% to $61.12
09:16 Baltic Dry Index is down to 1,151 points
07:14 Royal IHC and Subcon team up to deliver sustainable reef modules

2019 December 19

18:36 Construction of HES Hartel Tank Terminal quay walls complete at the Port of Rotterdam
18:06 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
17:57 Sovcomflot employees receive Russian Ministry of Transport awards
17:36 VARD signs contract for the 2 new cruise ships for PONANT
17:11 Royal IHC signs contract with ZPMC to support the delivery of 2,000t J-Lay system
17:06 “K”LINE announces participation in “CO₂-free Hydrogen Energy Supply-chain Technology Research Association
16:03 CMA CGM cancelled PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe to Dakar & Abidjan
15:45 Opening up of Finland’s gas market to change energy sector
15:31 Total Lubmarine receives a no objection letter for the use of Talusia Universal on MAN B&W 2-stroke engines
15:12 Caspian Flotilla starts training for Depth international diving contest
14:49 IMO technical cooperation in Asia steps up a gear
14:30 Lloyd’s Register’s certification validates Wärtsilä Marine’s cyber security measures
14:08 Floating nuclear power plant starts supplying energy to power system of Chukotka
13:25 The new Costa Cruises flagship completes its first LNG refueling in the port of Barcelona
13:03 OFAC removed sanctions imposed on Ventspils Freeport Authority
12:42 Northern Fleet missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov reached Mediterranean Sea
12:19 Capital Product Partners L.P. announces the acquisition of three 10,000 TEU container vessels and partial refinancing of its 2017 credit facility
11:55 Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
11:14 Eagle Bulk Shipping takes delivery of M/V Hong Kong Eagle
10:48 New border inspection post for meat and animal feed under construction at North Sea Port
10:24 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Dec 19
10:09 SAL adds three heavy lift vessels to its fleet
09:51 Pacific Fleet rescue ship Igor Belousov returned to Vladivostok after participating in joint Russian-Vietnamese exercise
09:35 Brent Crude futures price is down 0.05% to $66.14, Light Sweet Crude – down 0.08% to $60.8
09:18 Baltic Dry Index is down to 1,221 points
09:07 Maersk Drilling sells jack-up rig Maersk Completer
08:06 Aramco acquires 17% of South Korean Hyundai Oilbank
07:52 A.P. Moller - Maersk announces new Executive Board
06:43 Wärtsilä Vessel Traffic Service to increase efficiency of Europe’s 2[nd] largest RoRo port

2019 December 18

19:01 Carnival Corporation joins Getting to Zero Coalition
18:48 Keppel delivers fourth dredger to Jan De Nul
18:07 Austal Australia rolls out 118 metre trimaran for Fred. Olsen Express
17:58 Travelport to support global maritime industry through connections in Southern Europe
17:40 Finnlines announced changes in its management
17:35 Innovative ABS-classed LNG carrier Saga Dawn is delivered to Saga LNG Shipping
17:13 Freeport of Riga Authority says recent OFAC decisions in no way affect port operations
16:32 Lead cargo-and-passenger ship of Project PV24 laid down for Kamchatka
16:05 Global Ports Holding signs 15-year management service agreement for Ha Long International Cruise Port, Vietnam
16:04 Russia's working group on LNG-powered shipping makes decision on creation of unified data base
15:45 Jan De Nul successfully wraps up Liepaja Port dredging
15:20 Guilhem ISAAC GEORGES appointed Sustainability Director of the CMA CGM Group
14:39 Shipping sector proposes USD 5 billion R&D board to cut emissions
14:11 EU Commission prolongs Cyprus' tonnage tax scheme
13:47 IAPH Annual Report 2018-2019 published
13:11 CSA 2020 advises on scrubber installations