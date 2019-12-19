2019 December 19 17:57

Sovcomflot employees receive Russian Ministry of Transport awards

On 18 December Evgeny Ditrich, the Russian Minister of Transport, presented ministerial awards to transport industry employees. Andrey Babakhanov, Head of conventional tanker fleet management and development at Sovcomflot, was awarded ‘Honoured Employee of the Transport Sector of the Russian Federation.’ He was recognised for his labour achievements and dedicated work within the transportation industry, Sovcomflot says in a press release.

In 2018-2019, Sovcomflot added six LNG-fuelled Aframax crude oil tankers to its conventional tanker fleet, and pioneered the adoption of cleaner-burning LNG fuel for large-capacity tankers. The data accumulated from operating these tankers shows that using LNG as a primary fuel achieves a 30 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions, compared with similar vessels powered by traditional heavy fuel. Sovcomflot’s ‘Green Funnel’ initiative has been commended by industry experts.

On the occasion of the ministry's 210th anniversary, some 40 employees of SCF Group were presented awards, including captains, crew members, and onshore personnel.

The Executive Board of Sovcomflot congratulates all award recipients and expresses its gratitude for their contribution to the development of the company and Russian shipping in general. Human capital remains a cornerstone for Sovcomflot’s leadership and its outstanding performance.

Sovcomflot (SCF Group) is one of the world's leading energy shipping companies, specialising in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied gas, as well as the servicing of offshore oil and gas exploration and production. The company’s fleet includes 147 vessels with a total deadweight of 12.8 million tonnes. 82 vessels have an ice class.

Sovcomflot is involved in servicing large oil and gas projects in Russia and around the world: Sakhalin-1; Sakhalin-2; Varandey; Prirazlomnoye; Novy Port; Yamal LNG, and Tangguh (Indonesia). The company is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, with offices in Moscow, Novorossiysk, Murmansk, Vladivostok, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, London, Limassol, and Dubai.