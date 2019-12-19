2019 December 19 17:11

Royal IHC signs contract with ZPMC to support the delivery of 2,000t J-Lay system

Royal IHC has signed a contract with Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co (ZPMC) to support the installation and commissioning of the J-Lay system on ZPMC’s multipurpose vessel JSD6000 in Changxing, China. The industry-leading J-Lay system was delivered by IHC in April 2019 after one of the most complex mobilisation operations ever seen in the North East of England, the company said in its release.



As part of this new contract, IHC will be responsible for the design and build of the stinger, the installation and commissioning of the pipelay system, as well as its ongoing preservation and maintenance, and offering support during the sea trials.



The JSD6000 – paired with the 2,000t J-Lay system – will be a best-in-class multipurpose vessel and set the benchmark for the offshore industry. In addition, it will provide ZPMC with access to high-end turnkey opportunities in the market.



