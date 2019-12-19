2019 December 19 18:36

Construction of HES Hartel Tank Terminal quay walls complete at the Port of Rotterdam

The quay walls, the jetty and associated works for the currently under construction HES Hartel Tank Terminal were completed on schedule, 17 December 2019, Port of Rotterdam said in its release. The HHTT Consortium, comprising Van Hattum and Blankevoort (Koninklijke VolkerWessels), Mobilis (TBI) and Boskalis Nederland, has handed over the construction site to its client, the Port of Rotterdam Authority. This contract involved a total amount of over EUR 100 million. The HHTT Consortium started constructing this challenging project on Maasvlakte in December 2017.



The project comprises the construction of a 1,200-metre-long deep-sea quay wall and the connection of the new quay to the existing quay, a quay wall over a length of 1,000 metres for five inland vessels, complete with shore power, and a 350-metre jetty with four berths. Soil and dredging works were also carried out.



Parallel to the construction works for the quay walls and the jetty, work on the tank terminal has also been in full flow since Q4 2018. It is expected that the HES Hartel Tank Terminal, a storage terminal for oil products and biofuels, will be taken into operation in November 2021.