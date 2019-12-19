2019 December 19 17:06

“K”LINE announces participation in “CO₂-free Hydrogen Energy Supply-chain Technology Research Association

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. is participating with “CO₂-free Hydrogen Energy Supply-Chain Technology Research Association” (hereinafter referred to as “HySTRA”), an association working towards creating an international CO₂ free energy supply chain comprised of hydrogen production effectively utilizing brown coal in Australia, its liquefaction, transportation to Japan, storage and utilization, the company said in its release.

“K”LINE will provide assistance for the safe transportation of liquefied hydrogen. HySTRA was founded in 2016 to develop and demonstrate technologies required to build a supply chain comprising of hydrogen production effectively utilizing brown coal, transportation and storage as well as utilization of hydrogen with its long-term goal to realize a stable supply of economical CO₂-free hydrogen. Currently, under the assistance of the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO), HySTRA is working on the pilot phase of the project, along with studies for these technologies to become widely used in society and commercially viable around 2030.

“K”LINE has been developing professional expertise and know-how concerning safe operation of liquefied gas carriers and handling of liquefied gas cargoes such as LNG and LPG through its long history and diversified track-record of ownership and technical management of liquefied gas carriers. Based on such extensive experience, “K”LINE will contribute to HySTRA’s demonstration by providing assistance in the technical operation of “SUISO FRONTIER”, a liquefied hydrogen carrier which was successfully launched in Kobe Works of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. on December 11, 2019, that will be conducted in Japan.

The “K”LINE Group will promote its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in accordance with its “K”LINE Environmental Vision 2050, providing logistics services that are more environmentally-low-loaded and highly efficient.

Outline of HySTRA

CO₂-free Hydrogen Energy Supply-chain Technology Research Association was founded in February 2016. Association Members are Iwatani Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Shell Japan Limited, Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-POWER), Marubeni Corporation, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K”LINE) (newly joined.) Project contents establishment and demonstration of technologies for a CO₂ free hydrogen energy supply chain comprised of hydrogen production effectively utilizing brown coal, transportation, storage and utilization of hydrogen, to commercialize the supply chain around 2030.

