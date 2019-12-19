2019 December 19 15:12

Caspian Flotilla starts training for Depth international diving contest

The servicemen of the Caspian Flotilla started training for the Depth international diving contest within the framework of the International Army Games 2020, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

In the training centre, divers and swimmers of the Caspian Flotilla will practice techniques of underwater wrestling and high-speed swimming, lifting objects, assisting the mock wounded, welding and cutting objects under water, performing tasks in a flooded compartment, overcoming water obstacles.

On the basis of the preliminaries results, the best underwater swimmers and divers of the Caspian Flotilla will be included in the team to participate in the Depth all-army diving contest.

In total, more than 100 servicemen of the Caspian Flotilla are taking part in the training.