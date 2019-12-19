2019 December 19 16:03

CMA CGM cancelled PSS for reefer cargo from North Europe to Dakar & Abidjan

CMA CGM has announced that the Peak Season Surcharge applied to Reefer cargo originating from all North European ports (incl. the UK, Baltic, Scandinavia, Poland & excl. Portugal) and bound for Dakar, Senegal and Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, is cancelled with immediate effect.