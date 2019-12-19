2019 December 19 12:42

Northern Fleet missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov reached Mediterranean Sea

The Russian missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov, accompanied by the rescue tug SB-406 and the medium-sized sea tanker Vyazma, passed through the Strait of Gibraltar and reached the Mediterranean Sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

In the near future, the crews of the cruiser and logistics vessels will perform the replenishment of fuel and water supplies from the tanker, as well as conduct an exercise to ensure the anti-sabotage protection during the stay in an unprotected harbour.

On July 3, the Northern Fleet detachment of warships and logistics vessels left the main base of the Northern Fleet – Severomorsk - to participate in the Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg. After the parade, the crews of the cruiser and logistics vessels took part in the Ocean Shield 2019 exercise of the Russian Navy.

For two months, the Northern Fleet military sailors operated in the Mediterranean Sea, where they conducted a number of exercises, visited Algeria, Egypt, Turkey, Greece and Cyprus. In the Atlantic Ocean, Russian military sailors made business calls in the port of Praia of the Republic of Cabo Verde and in the port of Malabo of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

In total, since the beginning of the long voyage, the Northern Fleet detachment of ships and vessels have passed more than 30 000 nautical miles.