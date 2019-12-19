2019 December 19 11:55

Bunker prices are stable at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)

According to Bunker Price Bulletin of IAA PortNews, the average indicative price at the port of Vladivostok for IFO-380 НS - $295 pmt, IFO-180 НS – 305 pmt, MGO (DMB) - $575 pmt, VLSFO 0.5% - $610.

VLSFO 0.5% prices range between $590 and $630 pmt.

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

IFO-380 НS prices at the port of Singapore totaled - $373, VLSFO 0,5% - $605, MGO - $639.

Subscribe for IAA PortNews bunker prices review snitko@portnews.ru Upon request it will be provided in English