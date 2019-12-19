2019 December 19 09:51

Pacific Fleet rescue ship Igor Belousov returned to Vladivostok after participating in joint Russian-Vietnamese exercise

On 18 December 2019, the Pacific Fleet rescue ship Igor Belousov returned to Vladivostok from a long voyage, says press center of RF Defence Ministry. The rescue ship Igor Belousov with the Bester 1 deep-towed vehicle AS-40 on board had represented the Russian Federation during the first-ever Russian-Vietnamese exercise to assist a disabled submarine lying on the ground, which was held in the Vietnamese port of Cam Ranh.

During the exercise the military sailors of the two countries performed practical tasks of planning and conducting rescue operations, exchanged their practical experience, and improved the system of assistance to crew which left a disabled submarine lying on the ground.

A solemn ceremony to mark the return of the rescue ship was held at the naval base in Vladivostok, which was attended by Deputy Commander of the Pacific Fleet, Rear Admiral Denis Berezovsky. He congratulated the crew and specialists of the Pacific Fleet rescue forces on excellent results achieved during the exercise, on their safe return home. The Rear Admiral thanked the rescuers for their work, which will serve to strengthen the international authority of the Pacific Fleet and the Russian Navy.