2019 December 19 11:14

Eagle Bulk Shipping takes delivery of M/V Hong Kong Eagle

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the Supramax / Ultramax segment, has taken delivery of the sixth and final Ultramax drybulk vessel it agreed to acquire in July.

The ship, which has been renamed the M/V Hong Kong Eagle, is a 2016-built, high specification SDARI-64 Ultramax vessel built at Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is a US-based fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile mid-size drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax / Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including: strategic, commercial, operational, technical, and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis.