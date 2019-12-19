2019 December 19 10:09

SAL adds three heavy lift vessels to its fleet

SAL Heavy Lift will expand its fleet with three heavy lift vessels with 800t lifting capacity in early 2020, the company reports.

They will come to serve breakbulk and heavy lift clients on world markets via SALs well known Semi-Liner Service, but will also potentially offer new service options.When the new year 2020 dawns, SAL will see its fleet expanding with three vessels –an addition that aims to strengthen its semi-liner service and underline SAL as a leading player in the heavy lift and project cargo segment. The vessels will enter the SAL fleet as type “171” following the long tradition of categorizing vessels at SAL.

The vessels are reliable workhorses of the well-known and commonly recognized P1Type design. They are geared with two 400t SWL cranes capable of lifting up to 800 tons in tandem plus an additional 120t SWL crane. They will service clients along SAL’s main trade lanes between Europe and the Far East, but also SAL’s more re-cently introduced Africa service.Karsten Behrens, Director, SAL Engineering; “The Type 171 vessels come with cer-tain technical features such as ice class E3, equivalent to Finnish/Swedish 1A –amongst the highest in the industry.”The vessels can operate in arctic areas and SAL will now offer Northeast passage transits when suitable.

About SAL Heavy Lift

SAL Heavy Lift, a member of the Harren & Partner Group, is one of the world’s leading carriers specialized in sea transport of heavy lift and project cargo. The company was founded in 1980 as “Schiffahrtskontor Altes Land GmbH & Co. KG” and belongs to Har-ren & Partner Group since 2017. The modern fleet of heavy lift vessels offers highly flexi-ble options to customers both within project shipping as well as in offshore projects. The vessels boast an impressive travel speed of 20 knots, up to 3500 square metres of unob-structed main deck space and combined crane capacities ranging from 550 to 2000 tons: amongst the world's highest lifting capacity in the heavy lift sector. With the Type 183 fleet, being equipped with dynamic position systems and an optional mountable Fly-Jib for greater crane outreach, SAL Heavy Lift offers offshore services to multiple sectors. As a leading global company in the heavy lift and project cargo seg-ment, the company meets the highest standards with regard to quality, technical innova-tion and health, safety and environment.