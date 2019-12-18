2019 December 18 19:01

Carnival Corporation joins Getting to Zero Coalition

Carnival Corporation & plc, the world's largest leisure travel company, has joined the Getting to Zero Coalition, an alliance of organizations across the maritime, energy, infrastructure and finance sectors committed to accelerating the decarbonization of the international shipping industry. Carnival Corporation, with nine global cruise line brands, is the first cruise company to join the global alliance.

The coalition's goal aligns with the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from shipping by at least 50% by 2050 as compared to 2008 emissions. To meet the target, the Getting to Zero Coalition aspires to having technically feasible, commercially viable zero emission deep sea vessels (ZEVs) entering the global shipping fleet as early as 2030. The alliance's ambition also includes scalable infrastructure for zero-carbon energy sources, including production, distribution, storage and bunkering.

Supported by key governments and intergovernmental organizations (IGOs), the coalition represents a leading group of over 80 companies, including global stakeholders from a variety of shipping-related industries such as fuel suppliers, engine manufacturers, marine classification societies, shipping companies, major ports and more.

Launched at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in September 2019, the Getting to Zero Coalition is a partnership among the Global Maritime Forum, the Friends of Ocean Action and the World Economic Forum. It builds on the call to action in support of decarbonization launched in October 2018 at the Global Maritime Forum and signed by more than 70 companies from across the maritime industry, financial institutions and other stakeholders, as well as on the Poseidon Principles – a global framework for climate-aligned ship financing – launched in June 2019.

Carnival Corporation and its nine cruise line brands are committed to developing innovative solutions that support sustainability and environmentally friendly operations, as part of a broader corporate strategy that includes its commitment to further improve environmental compliance and performance. In 2017, the company achieved its 25% carbon reduction goal three years ahead of schedule, and is on track with its nine other 2020 sustainability targets for reducing its environmental footprint while enhancing the health, safety and security of its guests and crew members, and ensuring sustainable business practices among its brands, partners and suppliers.

As part of its strategic plan for carbon footprint reduction, the company also leads the cruise industry's use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to power cruise ships, with a total of 11 next-generation cruise ships joining the fleet through 2025. Using the company's innovative environmental design, these new ships powered by LNG, the industry's most advanced fuel technology, eliminate sulfur and significantly improve overall air emissions. Carnival Corporation launched the world's first cruise ship powered by LNG, AIDAnova, in late 2018, followed by a second LNG ship, Costa Smeralda, earlier this month.

Carnival Corporation is also pioneering the use of Advanced Air Quality Systems, often referred to as exhaust gas cleaning systems, or "scrubbers." As of July 2019, Advanced Air Quality Systems have been installed on more than 70% of the company's fleet. The systems remove almost all of sulfur oxide emissions, 75% of all particulate matter and reduce nitrogen oxide emissions.

In addition, over 40% of the company's fleet has "cold ironing" capabilities, enabling ships to use shoreside electric power where available while in port. The company has also implemented broad initiatives to optimize onboard energy use, and innovative hull designs and coatings to reduce fuel consumption by minimizing frictional drag.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is the world's largest leisure travel company and among the most profitable and financially strong in the cruise and vacation industries, with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Together, the corporation's cruise lines operate 105 ships with 254,000 lower berths visiting over 700 ports around the world, with 16 new ships scheduled to be delivered through 2025. Carnival Corporation & plc also operates Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, the leading tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Traded on both the New York and London Stock Exchanges, Carnival Corporation & plc is the only group in the world to be included in both the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 indices.

With a long history of innovation and providing guests with extraordinary vacation experiences, Carnival Corporation has received thousands of industry awards – including recognition by the Consumer Technology Association™ as a CES® 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree for OceanMedallion™. A revolutionary wearable device that contains a proprietary blend of communication technologies, OceanMedallion enables the world's first interactive guest experience platform transforming vacation travel on a large scale into a highly personalized level of customized service. The prestigious CES Innovation Awards honor outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.