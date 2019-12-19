  The version for the print

  2019 December 19 07:52

    A.P. Moller - Maersk announces new Executive Board

    A.P. Moller - Maersk has appointed Vincent Clerc as CEO of Ocean and Logistics and Henriette Hallberg Thygesen as CEO of Towage, Manufacturing & Others, the company said in press release.

    Effective immediately, Vincent Clerc is appointed as CEO of Ocean and Logistics, uniting the teams in operations focused on Ocean delivery with the commercial team to ensure a better offering of integrated services to our more than 70.000 customers and to facilitate end-to-end process thinking.

    Furthermore, Henriette Hallberg Thygesen is appointed as member of the Executive Board in a new role as CEO of Towage, Manufacturing & Others where she will be responsible for all independent businesses ensuring focus on their performance as well as fleet management and other enabling functions with focus on driving additional synergies.

    New composition of the Executive Board of A.P. Moller - Maersk:
     Søren Skou, CEO of A.P. Moller - Maersk
     Carolina Dybeck Happe, CFO of A.P. Moller - Maersk
     Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, Executive Vice President A.P. Moller - Maersk and CEO of Towage, Manufacturing & Others
     Vincent Clerc, Executive Vice President A.P. Moller - Maersk and CEO of Ocean and Logistics
     Morten Engelstoft, Executive Vice President A.P. Moller - Maersk and CEO for APM Terminals

2019 December 19

