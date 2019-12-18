2019 December 18 18:48

Keppel delivers fourth dredger to Jan De Nul

Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M) has delivered the 6000m3 Trailing Suction Hopper Dredger (TSHD) Sanderus to Jan De Nul Group safely with zero lost time incidents. The Ultra-Low Emission vessel (ULEv) is the fourth dredger that Keppel O&M has delivered to Jan De Nul Group, the company said in press release.

This follows the delivery of three 3500m3 TSHDs earlier this year, all ULEvs and the world's first European Union (EU) Stage V dredgers. Keppel O&M is also currently building Ortelius, a 6000m3 dredger which is identical to the Sanderus, for Jan De Nul Group, with delivery expected in 1Q 2020.



Sanderus is fitted with a two-stage filtering technique for exhaust gases. It complies with the EU Stage V and International Maritime Organisation's (IMO) Tier III regulations.



Sanderus will immediately sail to Belgium for maintenance dredging works on the river Scheldt and alongside the coast.

Built to the requirements of classification society, Bureau Veritas, Sanderus is diesel-electric driven and is able to dredge to a maximum depth of 35m. Featuring a shallow draught and high manoeuvrability, it is also suitable for working in confined areas.

TSHDs are mainly used for dredging loose and soft soils such as sand, gravel, silt or clay. The dredged material can be deposited on the seabed through bottom doors or discharged through a floating pipeline to shore and used for land reclamation.



About Keppel Offshore & Marine

Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) is a world leader in providing total solutions to the offshore, marine and energy industries. Bolstered by a global network of yards and offices, it has extensive know-how across a wide range of capabilities - design & engineering, new builds, conversions & repairs, and support services.