2019 December 18 18:07

Austal Australia rolls out 118 metre trimaran for Fred. Olsen Express

Austal Limited has rolled out the hull (No. 394) and attached the superstructure for the first of two 118 metre trimarans under construction for Fred. Olsen Express of the Canary Islands, the company said in its press release.

‘Bajamar Express’ was rolled out onto the hardstand at Austal Australia’s Henderson shipyard in Western Australia on 14 December, in preparation for final fit out before launch in February 2020.

Austal Chief Executive Officer David Singleton highlighted the vessel’s significance as one of nine trimarans currently under construction by Austal, around the world.

Austal was awarded the contract for two 118 metre trimarans, worth over A$190 million, in October 2017 and construction of the first vessel commenced in September 2018. With construction on track and fit out scheduled over the New Year, the vessel is on schedule for delivery in the second quarter of CY2020.

Capable of transporting more than 1,100 passengers and 276 cars at speeds up to 38 knots, the new ferries for Fred. Olsen Express feature Austal’s latest, optimised trimaran hull form and will be fitted with Austal’s industry-leading Motion Control technology that delivers a smoother ride and an enhanced on board experience for both customers and crew.

The highly anticipated ships will feature class-leading interior amenities and facilities, including multiple bars, kiosks, a retail shop and children’s play area and will operate on Fred. Olsen Express’ Santa Cruz, Teneriffe and Agaete, Las Palmas routes in the Canary Islands.