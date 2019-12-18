2019 December 18 17:40

Finnlines announced changes in its management

Finnlines announced that as from 1 January 2020, Mr Thomas Doepel has been appointed COO of Finnlines Group and Mr Mikael Lindholm has been appointed Head of Newbuilding Department. Both Mr Doepel and Mr Lindholm are members of the Executive Committee and report to the President and CEO Emanuele Grimaldi.

In these new positions Mr Doepel will be heading the Ship Management Department and Purchasing, Port Cost Control & Equipment Department and Mr Lindholm will be heading the Newbuilding Department.

