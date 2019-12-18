  The version for the print

  2019 December 18

    Finnlines announced changes in its management

    Finnlines announced that as from 1 January 2020, Mr Thomas Doepel has been appointed COO of Finnlines Group and Mr Mikael Lindholm has been appointed Head of Newbuilding Department. Both Mr Doepel and Mr Lindholm are members of the Executive Committee and report to the President and CEO Emanuele Grimaldi.

    In these new positions Mr Doepel will be heading the Ship Management Department and Purchasing, Port Cost Control & Equipment Department and Mr Lindholm will be heading the Newbuilding Department.

    Finnlines is a leading shipping operator of ro-ro and passenger services in the Baltic Sea, the North Sea and the Bay of Biscay. The Company is a part of the Grimaldi Group, one of the world’s largest operators of ro-ro vessels and the largest operator of the Motorways of the Sea in Europe for both passengers and freight. This affiliation enables Finnlines to offer liner services to and from any destination in the Mediterranean, West Africa as well as the Atlantic coast of both North and South America.

