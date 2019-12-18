2019 December 18 16:32

Lead cargo-and-passenger ship of Project PV24 laid down for Kamchatka

Lead cargo-and-passenger ship of Project PV24 (NE-020.2) intended for operation between the ports and port points of Kamchatka and the Komandorskiye Islands has been laid down today, 18 December 2019, says Marine Engineering Bureau, project documentation development contractor.



The construction of vessel is provided by the order of “Directorate of State Contracting Authority for Marine Transport Development Programmes” FGI.



The ship is designed for transportation of 36 passengers, general cargo and containers (including refrigerated containers) between the ports and port points of Kamchatka and to the Komandorskiye Islands. It is to be equipped with a crane for cargo operations over a beach.



The new PV24 concept features improved maneuverability characteristics as compared with the previous ones due to a thrust unit and two propellers. The capacity of two holds – 1,405 cbm (vs 208-215 cbm on the existing ships). The ship can carry 27 containers (18 in holds and 9 on the deck).



LOA – 75.36 m, molded length– 70.84 m, molded breadth – 13.98 m, depth – 5.50 m, deadweight – about 1,357 (with draft of 3.70 m).

Class notation of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping: КМ Ice2(hull; power) AUT3 BWM(T) CONT(deck, cargo hold No.2) DG(pack) Passenger ship.



Main engines: 2 x 1,003 kW. Speed: 12.0 knots. Endurance: 15 days. Bow thruster - 185 kW.



Crane capacity - 25 tonnes with boom reach of up to 16 meters.



Sleeping accommodations for the crew - 19.