2019 December 18 11:27

Oleg Shpagin elected as President of Association of Yenisey Ship Owners

At its general meeting on 16 December 2019, the Association of Yenisey Ship Owners elected Oleg Shpagin, General Director of Nornickel-ERP LLC, as the President of AYSO, says press center of Nornickel.



Nornickel-ERP LLC (Nornickel subsidiary) is a managing company of Yenisey River Shipping Company, Krasnoyarsk River Port, and Krasnoyarsk Ship Repair Plant.



Established in 2000, the Association of Yenisey Ship Owners is a non-commercial organization integrating almost 20 companies that carry cargo and passengers in the Yenisey River Basin. AYSO acts as a basin authority representing interests of employers on the river transport of the Krasnoyarsk Territory.



JSC Yenisey River Shipping Company (ERP) was established in 1931 as a state company and incorporated in 1994. It is the major carrier of cargoes on the waterways of the Yenisey River basin. The company owns and operates about 680 vessels with total capacity of some 680,000 t. The shipping company's main shareholder is OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel.