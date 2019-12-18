2019 December 17 17:19

Global Ports completes construction of high-performance cross-docking facility at Petrolesport’s site

A new temperature-controlled cross docking facility started operation at Global Ports group’s Petrolesport terminal. The new high-performance cross dock will operate on a round-the-clock basis and will become the biggest cargo cross docking center in the Greater Port of Saint Petersburg, Global Ports says in a press release.

The facility was built as part of Petroleport’s asset upgrade and expansion program. This universal facility is dedicated to cross dock reloading of various types of cargo, including delicate cargo sensitive to temperature conditions such as bananas, vegetables and fruits. The facility’s modern equipment allows Global Ports to offer customers guaranteed handling times, integrity of the cargo and a commitment to no damage to the goods during the cross-docking process.

The new cross dock, with a capacity of 150 containers per day, is equipped with a controlled environment system capable of maintaining constant set temperature which makes it possible to handle temperature sensitive cargo all year round. The equipment includes 16 cargo dock shelter gates and a video surveillance system for ongoing monitoring of the repacking process. To increase the reefer truck efficiency, the project included the renovation of the driveways, including the construction of a spacious truck parking in the immediate vicinity of the cross dock.

The facility also has an electronic document management system in place that allows customers to do all the paperwork immediately after the reloading operations are completed. The design of the facility allows for inspection and repacking to be combined and for reduced time spent by cargo at the port. The facility operates in strict compliance with the technical regulations implemented by Petrolesport to ensure high quality of its services.

Handling of food cargo, including bananas, vegetables and fruits is traditional for Petrolesport. PLP has one of the biggest European reefer terminals at its site (3,510 reefer plugs), and since 2009 the company has provided banana cross docking services using open-type reloading tables. The addition of this modern temperature controlled cross docking facility will allow Petrolesport to offer all-season handling of temperature sensitive cargo and it will satisfy the demand for handling of vegetables and fruits in the region.