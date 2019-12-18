2019 December 17 15:50

Van Oord supports 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies as its Sponsor

Van Oord supports the 7th Forum of Dredging Companies as its Sponsor. The Forum will be held in Moscow on 26 February 2020 in the framework of the Dredging and Hydraulic Engineering Structures Congress (February 26-27, Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation).

The event is organized by the leading maritime industry media group PortNews.

The 3rd Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” will be held with the support of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency and will include the 7th International Dredging Forum and the 3rd Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering".



The Congress programme focuses on the latest dredging and hydrotechnical technologies.

Based on successful projects the Congress speakers and delegates will address some aspects of underwater engineering works, will share their experience in the construction and modernization of specialized fleet and equipment.

Van Oord (The Netherlands) is one of the leading international contractors specializing in dredging, marine engineering and offshore projects (oil, gas and wind).

In particular, the Company installs subsea structures, implements pipe-laying works, construction of offshore mooring facilities and gravity based structures. Its head office is located in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Van Oord is an independent family business and employs about 4,500 professionals worldwide. Its modern fleet consists of more than a hundred vessels and other specialized equipment.

