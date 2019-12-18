2019 December 17 17:05

Stena Line invests 5 MEUR in modernising the Trelleborg - Rostock route

The route between Rostock and Trelleborg have had an impressive growth during the last three years and in 2019 more than 400 000 guests will travel on the route, the company said in its release. To ensure a great travel and onboard experience in the future Stena Line now invests 5 MEUR in a refit and renovation of the cabins and public spaces onboard the two vessels FS Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and M/S Skåne.

The refit will start in the end of December and take place both during the planned yard visits and during operation. The project will be finished in time before the peak season 2020.

The design is based on the Stena Line Design Book, also used for the newbuildings, focusing on a spacious, light and modern Scandinavian design. The renovation will cover all cabins and public areas, corridors and food outlets. Onboard FS Mecklenburg-Vorpommern the separation between the shop and café will be taken away to create a more spacious feeling. Onboard M/S Skåne the relaxing service concept ”Newsroom”, also found on the newbuildings, will be built.



The japanese sleeping pods launched onboard the two vessels in April this year has also played a part in the success of the route. With more than 5 000 bookings the targets were more than surpassed.



Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with 37 vessels and 20 routes in Northern Europe. Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role for tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations. The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line is part of the Stena AB Group, which has about 15 000 employees and an annual turnover of around 35 billion SEK.

About Stena Line

Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with 37 vessels and 20 routes in Northern Europe. Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role for tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations. The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line is part of the Stena AB Group, which has about 15 000 employees and an annual turnover of around 35 billion SEK.