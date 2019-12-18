-
2019 December 17 15:25
CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to West Africa
CMA CGM has announced the following General Rate Restoration :
Effective January 1st, 2020 (B/L date):
From China, South Korea & Taiwan
To West Africa all ports
Quantum: USD 500 per 20' | USD 1,000 per 40'
All cargo dry, reefer, OOG and breakbulk
From Southeast Asia & East Coast of India
To West Africa all ports
Quantum: USD 500 per 20' | USD 500 per 40'
All cargo dry, reefer, OOG and breakbulk
