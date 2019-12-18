2019 December 17 15:25

CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to West Africa

CMA CGM has announced the following General Rate Restoration :

Effective January 1st, 2020 (B/L date):

From China, South Korea & Taiwan

To West Africa all ports

Quantum: USD 500 per 20' | USD 1,000 per 40'

All cargo dry, reefer, OOG and breakbulk

From Southeast Asia & East Coast of India

To West Africa all ports

Quantum: USD 500 per 20' | USD 500 per 40'

All cargo dry, reefer, OOG and breakbulk