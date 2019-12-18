2019 December 17 15:33

Elme Metall significantly expands its presence in Lithuania

Elme Metall, a subsidiary of BLRT Grupp, is in the process of implementing multi-million dollar investment projects in Lithuania. In November, construction of the production and logistics complex in the Klaipeda Free Economic Zone (FEZ) began, and the production and logistics complex in Vilnius was acquired, BLRT Grupp says in a press release.

In mid-November, an agreement was signed on the construction and development of a modern production and logistics complex in the Klaipeda FEZ. The start of production is planned for the second half of 2020. The next stage of development will be the construction of an industrial complex for processing flat and profiled rolled metal products. Over the course of the project, in an area of 7.6 ha, BLRT Grupp will invest about 20 million euros.

“At the moment, all the activities of the company in the Klaipeda region are being carried out on the sites located at the port of Klaipeda. The creation of a modern production and logistics complex, as well as its development in accordance with the strategy of Elme Metall, requires additional production and storage space,” explains Georgy Grigoryan, Chairman of the Board of Elme Metall.

Also, at the end of November, Elme Metall acquired a land plot in Vilnius from SteelTrade with an area of 27,000 m2, which houses a production and logistics complex along with a steel framework and service centre with an area of 11,000 m2.

“Investing in the acquisition and construction of a new complex in Vilnius is another step in implementing the Elme Metall development strategy. Thanks to the expansion of production capacities and the proximity of major highways, we will be able to create more favourable conditions for the development of retail and wholesale trade and increase the overall level of customer service. This will allow us to significantly strengthen our position in the Baltic and Lithuanian markets,” says Georgy Grigoryan.

Elme Metall has been operating in the Lithuanian market since 2004. Today, the company has at its disposal a developed production and logistics infrastructure, consisting of four affiliated branches and three service centres equipped with high-tech machinery.

Elme Metall is engaged in sale of rolled steel and in processing of metal products, holding a leading position in this industry in the Baltic Sea countries. Elme Metall today is an international enterprise with more than 500 employees and companies in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Poland and Russia.